State law paused that protects corporate farms from county-health ordinances

Mo. — The state law that protects large corporate farms from county-health ordinances has been put on pause.

Senate Bill 391 would allow confined animal operations (CAFOs) to set up in local counties with no restrictions at the county level.

This law is blocked temporarily by a Cole County judge.

A lawsuit was filed against the bill by Cooper County, Cedar County, two property owners, and Friends of Responsible Agriculture.

Stone and Taney Counties have already passed health ordinances preventing the CAFO’s from coming to town.

Republican state representative, Warren Love says those opposed to CAFO’s are out of touch.

“A lot of consumers and I’m going to call them consumers that live throughout the state of Missouri,” Says Love. “they are so out of touch of the way a modern-day production of meat, milk, and eggs is. They don’t understand the modern day production methods.”

Concerned county residents argue that the CAFO’s will cause contamination from animal waste seeping into the water supply.

Taney County commissioner Sheila Wyatt says the soil composition in the county is different than in Northern Missouri.

“Water runs right through the rocks. We don’t have that much soil — and the water ends up into the water table –into the lakes and the streams.” Wyatt states. “And in reading the DNR website, and studying..they’re given antibiotics to keep them healthy because they’re in a very confined area. They’re fed grain with growth hormones in it.”

The bill set to become law August 28 and will be on hold until a hearing September 16.

Here is a map of springs in Missouri: