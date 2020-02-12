State Fair Community College to host free public health fair

SEDALIA, Mo. — Students, employees, and the community are invited to attend a free public health fair on March 2, 2020.

The event, which is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., will take place in the Thompson Conference Center on the State Fair Community College campus in Sedalia.

The SFCC’s nursing and health sciences students are sponsoring the event as part of Healthy People 2020, a national movement that encourages people to take control of their personal health.

Students will present on health topics like sexually transmitted diseases, substance abuse, pregnancy planning, oral hygiene, heart attack and stroke awareness, as well as tobacco use.