State auditor investigates Gov. Mike Parson allegedly breaking the Sunshine Law

Mo. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt responded to requests for an opinion about Sunshine Law requests from both Gov. Mike Parson and state auditor Nicole Galloway.

The Sunshine Law allows the public to request access to public documents.

Auditor Galloway, a Democrat, is investigating whether Gov. Parson broke the law when he redacted information from requested documents.

Galloway asked the attorney general in May whether it was appropriate to withhold information about lobbyists who work to influence government decisions.

Schmitt advised both Galloway and Gov. Parson by letter that the governor’s office should not use the first amendment to trigger blanket personal information redactions, including that of lobbyists.

A spokesperson for the governor has argued that people would not contact elected officials if they believed their contact information might become public.

Galloway has announced her candidacy for Missouri’s governor.

Gov. Parson is expected to announce his 2020 candidacy next month.

Representative Jim Neely has said he’ll challenge parson for the GOP nomination.