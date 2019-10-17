SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — State Attorney General Eric Schmitt was in Springfield today and spoke with us about the recent lawsuit filed against a Dallas County dog breeder.

The suit was filed against Cory Mincey and Puppy-Love Kennel after inspections by the Missouri Department of Agriculture revealed repeated violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act.

Schmitt says less serious violations were corrected over a span of inspections, but the more serious ones were not.

“The vast majority of kennels across the state do a very good job but when you see instances like this where there’s feces, crowded conditions thin dogs those are the things that are against the law and so the dept. of ag their job is to sort of root those things out and make a referral to our office and then you know,” Schmitt said. “We’re the lawyers for the state we enforce the law and that’s what prompted our investigation in Dallas County.”

Also today, the attorney general announced a 16.9 million dollar multistate settlement with Johnson and Johnson over deceptive marketing for transvaginal mesh products.

41 states are involved 2.4 million dollars of the settlement is for Missouri.