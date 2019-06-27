Starving kitten rescued from shipping container named Cargo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Animal rescue workers in Kansas City have named a kitten Cargo after he survived being trapped in a shipping container with two other kittens that died.

The Kansas City Pet Project said Thursday in a Facebook post that a shipping company employee brought the starving and dehydrated kitten to the city animal shelter late Wednesday afternoon. The worker said the type of container in which Cargo and the other kittens were found could go one or two weeks without being opened.

This is an incredible story of survival. Late yesterday afternoon, KC Pet Project had a kitten brought to our shelter by a Kansas City, MO resident who works for a local shipping company. They had found three kittens in one of the containers on site – two were deceased and a third was remarkably still alive. The individual who brought the kitten in worked for the company and said that the container in which they were found is the type that may not be opened for 1-2 weeks. Which means that the kitten has survived being in the container for a long time. Our veterinary team immediately rushed to emergency treatment. He was incredibly dehydrated and starving so we administered fluids and tried to get him to eat bites of soft food. After an afternoon of fluids, a veterinary technician for KC Pet Project took him home overnight and reported that he did eat last night and this morning. He’s starting to make an incredible recovery and we have named him Cargo. Please consider a gift to support him and his medical treatment. He has a long way to go but we’re hopefully this little survivor will pull through! Posted by KC Pet Project on Thursday, June 27, 2019

The post includes a video of fluids being administered to Cargo. The gray tabby spent the night with a veterinary technician, who reports that he’s started eating. The post says that while Cargo has “a long way to go,” workers are hopeful that “this little survivor will pull through!