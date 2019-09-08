‘Start the Conversation’ event held to educate on suicide prevention

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In Springfield tonight, a push to make the first step in preventing suicide.

An event called “Start the Conversation” is meant to be a call to action.

It happened at the Gillioz Theatre downtown.

Organizers of “Start the Conversation” told us they want to give people the tools and provide education to prevent suicides.

Those organizers are Karla Myers and Lenette Kujawa.

Kujawa told us another priority is getting rid of the stigma that comes with talking about suicide.

“Most people in this society have been affected by suicide, they just don’t talk about it, and so we just try to bring everything to light,” Kujawa said.

This is the second year “Start the Conversation” has been held in Springfield.

Kujawa and Myers told us they feel they reached several people last year and if the event educates even one person it’s all worth it.