Start school at 9:30? That is one way Springfield may expand bus eligibility

To significantly expand busing, the Springfield district would need to spend millions of dollars adding buses and drivers – or revamp school start times.

That was the finding of a recently released report by national transportation consulting firm Transpar Group Inc., hired by the district to examine its busing system and come up with options.

Tim Ammon, a senior consultant with Transpar, said the district’s busing system is too lean and efficient for an expansion to be funded by tweaking the nearly $10 million budget for school transportation.

“The efficiency of your existing system is constraining your ability to do additional things in it, absent of other structural changes,” he said.

Nearly 7,700 students – about 30 percent – ride the bus in Springfield, in part because the district’s busing eligibility is more restrictive than state and regional peers. Elementary and middle school students must live 1.5 miles or more from school to get a ride. In high school, the minimum distance is 3.5 miles…

