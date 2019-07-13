‘Star Trek’ actress Stephanie Niznik dead at 52

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 02: Actor Stephanie Niznik of ”Everwood’- A 15th Anniversary Reunion’ speaks onstage during the CW portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(FOX NEWS) – Actress Stephanie Niznik has died at the age of 52.

The star reportedly died unexpectedly on June 23 in Encino, California, according to Variety.

She’s best known for playing Nina Feeney, the neighbor of the Brown family, on the drama series “Everwood” from 2002 – 2006. She also played Perim in the 1998 movie, “Star Trek: Insurrection” and made an appearance on “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

In 2017, she returned for the show’s 15th-anniversary panel at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

Niznik also has roles in “Nash Bridges,” “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Diagnosis Murder.”

She was a Bangor, Maine native and graduated from Duke University. Niznik is reportedly survived by her mother, stepfather, brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephews, aunt and uncle, and her beloved dogs, Nucleus and Jake.

No cause of death has been given and her manager did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.