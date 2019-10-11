Stanley Cup finishes trip in Springfield at Falstaff’s Local

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Stanley Cup made its rounds in Springfield on Thursday, “St. Louis Blues Day.”

This is after the Blues 2019 win against the Boston Bruins in June.

The cup made its final appearance on “St. Louis Blues Day” at Springfield’s hockey bar, Falstaff’s Local.

“I started showing hockey here 28 years ago,” Scott Morris, Falstaff’s Local owner said. “I think I was really the first guy to show hockey here in Springfield. I have people come in all the time and tell me, ‘Thank you for showing me hockey'”.

But since the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup, it’s been a slow build leading back up to this season at Falstaff’s Local. Morris says the summer was filled with Cardinals fans, and he expects an even busier hockey season. That’s what they’ve seen since the season opener.

“It was busy, there was a lot of people here,” Morris said. “It’s busier than it was last year for sure. Everybody knows us as the hockey bar.”

During Blues Day the hockey bar, sat aside their version of the cup, for the real deal.

“Hockey people are cool, and they understand that the cup is not like any other trophy,” Morris said. “They want to share.”

Speaking of sharing, Falstaff’s, Harbell’s and the Sertoma Club had a change of plans once the block party got moved to the ice park thanks to the weather.

Morris said they missed out on an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 in beer sales and they were going to share a good portion of that with youth hockey here in town.

But as far as the celebration goes, the fire marshall made sure the place doesn’t go over occupancy with only allowing 150 people in at a time to see the cup.

Morris also says they hope to share the experience by getting about 2,000 people in and out to get a glimpse at history.