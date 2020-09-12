Standoff continues as police negotiate with armed man at Arrowhead Stadium

FILE – A general view of the outside of Arrowhead stadium ahead of the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4) – Kansas City police continue negotiating with a man who fired shots at employees at Arrowhead Stadium.

The man is a person who is in a mental health crisis, according to Kansas City Police Captain David Jackson.

He is currently contained in the southeast parking lot of the complex. Some employees are still sheltering in place, but so far nobody has been injured.

According to Jackson, the man has firearms and police are working with their crisis response team to deescalate the situation and get him into custody.

The man has no known connections to the Chiefs or the Royals, but investigators are hoping to learn more after the situation is resolved.

Kansas City police are being assisted by officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Independence Police.

As of right now, tonight’s Royals game will continue as scheduled. No fans are allowed at MLB games.

ORIGINAL STORY:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police are currently on the scene of an operation 100 with an armed party in the parking lot of Arrowhead stadium.

Officers were called to the stadium around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning to investigate a man who was armed with a gun. When they arrived they were told the man had taken shots at employees. After making sure that no one was injured they made contact with the suspect and they currently have him contained in the southeast parking lot of the complex.

Negotiators are at the scene and are talking with him and trying to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion.

All entrances to the stadium are closed, but the streets around the complex remain open.