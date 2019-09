SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are investigating an incident that happened west of Kimbrough on Cherry St.

An alleged stabbing leaves both the suspect and victim in critical condition.

Authorities believe the two knew each other, but the events leading up to the stabbing is unknown.

A person on the scene stated the suspect was wrestled off the victim by another man who suffered minor scrapes.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.