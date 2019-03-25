Stabbing Incident in Carthage Sends Three to the Hospital

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Three people are in the hospital after a 60-year-old man allegedly stabbed them Sunday night.

The Carthage Police Department received a 911 call just before 10 p.m. reporting unknown trouble on the 800 block of West Chestnut.

When officers arrived in the area, they found one person with blood on him and detained him without incident. While detaining that person, additional 911 calls came in stating three victims had recently suffered stab wounds.

Authorities transported two victims by Life Flight to a Springfield hospital. They are in critical condition. A third victim was taken to a Joplin hospital in stable condition.

The person who was detained was arrested and is being held on pending charges.