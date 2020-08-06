St. Robert man busted for meth possession

ST. ROBERT, Mo.– Early Wednesday morning, a St. Robert man was arrested after Laclede County Deputies found $20,000 worth of an illegal drug on him.

The 41-year-old, who was not named, had over 200 grams of meth in his possession. A deputy noticed a truck parked in an odd way and asked to search it.

This happened in the 23,000 block of Falcon Road, Southeast of Lebanon. The suspect is said to have a lengthy criminal history.

Sheriff David Millsap says this was a good example of proactive police work.