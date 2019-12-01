St. Robert Fire and Rescue shut down fire at Roadway Inn Motel

St. Robert, Mo.– St. Robert Fire and Rescue dispatched at about 7:34 a.m. to a structure fire at Roadway Inn Motel at 1057 old Route 66.



When first responders arrived there was moderate smoke coming from the 1st and 2nd floor of the east side of the building.

With the help from Waynesville Rural Fire, Fort Leonard Wood Fire extinguished the fire within an hour.

The restaurant sustained heavy fire and smoke damage along with a portion of the rooms and the second floor.

Occupants were safely evacuated with the help from St. Robert PD and Pulaski CO Ambulance District.

According to Fire Chief Mike Shempert, all utilities have been shut down and Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced long term tenants.