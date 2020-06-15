St Louis teen starts stand-in-line service

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — With businesses limiting how many people can be inside due to COVID-19 restrictions, busy people are encountering long lines at places like the DMV.

So, a St. Louis teenager started a stand-in-line service.

15-year-old Jack Stark came up with the idea after he waited in line for two hours to get his driver’s permit.

Stark or one of his classmates will wait for you and then let you know when your turn is up.

They charge $20 for the first hour and then $10 for each additional half hour.