St. Louis police officers to be wearing body cameras soon

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police officers in St. Louis will soon be wearing body cameras.

Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told the city’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment on Wednesday that the police department expects to begin using body cameras by the end of November.

St. Louis has been the site of several shootings involving officers and suspects in recent years, and critics have questioned why police in Missouri’s second-largest city didn’t wear cameras.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the department in June signed a $5.8 million contract with the body camera vendor, Georgia-based Utility Associates Inc. Edwards says it takes time to implement the “complicated and sophisticated” program.