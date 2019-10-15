St. Louis officials to consider controversial gun bill today

News

by: ALISA NELSON, Missourinet

ST LOUIS, Mo (Missourinet).– The St. Louis Board of Alderman is considering a controversial gun bill today that would force gun dealers in the city to report to police any customers who fail background checks. KMOX Radio in St. Louis reports board President Lewis Reed saying if customers cannot buy guns through conventional ways because of a failed background check, they would probably try to illegally buy a gun.

Opponents are likely to argue the bill would restrict gun sales.

Today’s hearing is set for 11 a.m. at City Hall.

