St. Louis officer indicted in shooting of suspect

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis police officer has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly shooting an unarmed man several times in the back.

Officer Matthew EerNisse was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in October. KSDK-TV reports that he was indicted Tuesday, meaning the case can proceed to trial.

EerNisse’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, says EerNisse will be exonerated.

The shooting happened in August 2018 after EerNisse joined in the chase of a stolen car. The driver lost control and ran. A probable cause statement says EerNisse fired from behind as the suspect climbed a gate. The man survived.