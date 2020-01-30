St. Louis officer indicted in shooting of suspect

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
judge gavel graphic_1453758468681.jpg

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis police officer has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly shooting an unarmed man several times in the back.

Officer Matthew EerNisse was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in October. KSDK-TV reports that he was indicted Tuesday, meaning the case can proceed to trial.

EerNisse’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, says EerNisse will be exonerated.

The shooting happened in August 2018 after EerNisse joined in the chase of a stolen car. The driver lost control and ran. A probable cause statement says EerNisse fired from behind as the suspect climbed a gate. The man survived.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories