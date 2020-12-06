St. Louis officer fatally shoots suspect holding screwdriver

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities said a St. Louis police officer shot and killed a burglary suspect after the man lunged at him while holding a screwdriver.

Police Chief John Hayden said the shooting happened Sunday morning while officers were searching a building in the 4400 block of Gravois in southern St. Louis.

Hayden said an officer encountered two suspects in the building and fired at one of the men several times after he charged at the officer while holding a screwdriver.

The man who was shot died later.

The other suspect fled, and Hayden said police were still searching for him Sunday morning.