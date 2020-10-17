St. Louis nightspot fighting closure over mask violations

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis nightspot is fighting a closure order for alleged violations of mask and social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Reign Restaurant is seeking a temporary restraining order to end the city-imposed shutdown.

The restaurant alleged in its lawsuit that it was targeted by the city because its owner Dana Kelly has declared her intention to run against Mayor Lyda Krewson next year.

The city argued in a filing Friday that residents and the general public “will be at great risk” if the restaurant is permitted to reopen.

Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty has set a hearing for Monday.