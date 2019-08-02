Breaking News
St. Louis mother charged with hitting children with hammer

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis woman has been charged with beating her three children with a hammer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the three counts of child abuse were filed Tuesday against 28-year-old Jazmin Curry after her 8-, 7- and 5-year-old children demonstrated to investigators what had happened.

The investigation began on July 1 after someone called to report concerns. Charging documents say the children had visible bruises and scratches, and that the oldest child suffered a broken arm. A physician told law enforcement that the break likely was the result of a “forceful hit or grab.”

Curry is being held on $50,000 bail. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

