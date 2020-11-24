St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says area is at ‘very delicate point’

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The latest numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force continue to show an incredible amount of COVID-positive patients in hospitals.

The numbers from Monday set one new all-time high and tied another record.

ICU’s at task force hospitals are at 84 percent capacity. The head of the task force, Dr. Alex Garza, is warning people not to have large Thanksgiving gatherings in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and not overwhelm hospitals with new cases.

Garza said where the St. Louis area is currently at is a “very delicate point.” He said the actions residents take now during Thanksgiving gatherings will make a major difference going forward.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations set a new high Monday with 854. That is up ten from Sunday. The amount of confirmed COVID positive patients in task force hospitals also tied the record high number at 881. There are another 153 suspected COVID patients in hospitals bringing the total number of COVID patients hospitalized to well over one thousand.

The number of confirmed COVID patients in ICUs increased by five Monday to 170 while the number of confirmed COVID patients on ventilators remained the same at 88.

New hospital admissions dropped by 20 from 119 on Sunday to 89 Monday. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions decreased from a record of 140 to 136. 85 more COVID patients were also released from hospitals Monday.