St. Louis mayor considers surveillance planes to fight crime

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is weighing a proposal to use surveillance airplanes to monitor St. Louis streets and fight crime.

Krewson met Thursday with the head of Persistent Surveillance Systems as privacy advocates protested outside. The company uses small airplanes fitted with a bank of cameras to fly above cities and capture footage.

Krewson says she’s open to hearing about ways to address crime. But she says privacy concerns must be addressed.

Persistent Surveillance planes flew over Baltimore in 2016 collecting video for police. But police grounded the plane following public outcry.

The company’s pitch to St. Louis comes as local and state officials grapple with how to fight violent crime in a city that’s on pace to top last year’s total of 186 murders.