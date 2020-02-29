St. Louis man pleads guilty to smothering infant; gets life

News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison, plus another 10 years, for smothering his infant son three years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Jibri Baker was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and assault in the death of 3-month-old Ayden Baker in April 2017.

Police say Baker admitted he first tried to kill Ayden by pushing the infant’s head into a bed.

The baby stopped moving after several minutes and Baker turned him over, believing he was dead.

But the infant took a breath, and prosecutors say Baker then held the infant’s nostrils and mouth closed until he died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now