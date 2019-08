CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A 59-year-old man drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks on Aug. 10 around 6 p.m.

Thomas Moore was riding a 2000 Sea-Doo behind a family member’s boat going downstream at mile-marker 2.5.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a family member noticed the watercraft adrift without a rider.

Moore was found face down in the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no damage to the watercraft.

Moore was wearing a life jacket, according to the MSHP