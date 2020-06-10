St. Louis County wants to greatly expand coronavirus testing

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CLAYTON, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch/AP) – St. Louis County health officials say they want to start coronavirus testing for anyone who leaves their homes and has frequent contact with others.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday the recommendation is the result of county’s ability to buy more tests.

Starting Monday, the county will provide tests for any resident who has frequent contact with others outside their homes, even if they don’t have any symptoms or have had no contact with anyone who is COVID-19 positive.

The testing will be available at the county’s Berkeley and Sunset Hills clinics, as is by appointment only.