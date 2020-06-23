St. Louis County to allow some contact sports to resume on June 29th

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – In another step to reopening St. Louis County, some contact sports will soon be allowed. The county wants all equipment to be sanitized in between each period of play. Coaches say they will continue doing that at games and practices.

Starting on June 29th, the contact sports allowed to resume are Baseball, softball, soccer, outdoor basketball, outdoor volleyball, cheerleading, dance teams, outdoor floor hockey, field hockey, ice hockey, rugby, bowling, and lacrosse.

