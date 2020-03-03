St. Louis County police investigate shooting of 15-year-old

by: AP

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) – St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy critically injured.

Police were called to Christian Northwest Hospital in Florissant Monday night, where the victim was being treated.

The injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police spokesman Benjamin Granda says officers learned that the victim was a passenger in a car when someone in another vehicle fired several shots into the rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the car that was attacked, a 25-year-old woman, and two boys ages 6 and 4, who were in the back seat, were not injured.

