St. Louis County, Kansas City plan restricted reopenings

A woman leaves a shop after purchasing face masks Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The city remains under stay-at-home orders until May 15 in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) – St. Louis County and Kansas City officials say they will proceed with the gradual reopening of businesses but with several restrictions.

Employees at businesses that reopen May 18 in St. Louis County will be required to wear masks and will be allowed to refuse service to any customer who doesn’t wear one.

A sign supporting healthcare workers hangs from the balcony of a downtown apartment building Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The city remains under stay-at-home orders until May 15 in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday that no large venues will reopen May 18.

A pedestrian crosses what would normally be a busy downtown street at rush hour Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The city remains under stay-at-home orders until May 15 in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City officials say they will go ahead with plans for the next phase of the city’s reopening next Friday, but that they won’t release details until Monday.