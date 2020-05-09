St. Louis County, Kansas City plan restricted reopenings

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) – St. Louis County and Kansas City officials say they will proceed with the gradual reopening of businesses but with several restrictions.
Employees at businesses that reopen May 18 in St. Louis County will be required to wear masks and will be allowed to refuse service to any customer who doesn’t wear one.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday that no large venues will reopen May 18.
Kansas City officials say they will go ahead with plans for the next phase of the city’s reopening next Friday, but that they won’t release details until Monday.