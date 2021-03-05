St. Louis County baby found after Amber Alert; Police search for suspect

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KTVI)– An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning missing one-year-old girl from Florissant, Missouri. The child was taken near a homicide scene at the intersection of Goodfellow and Delmar in St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that the child has now been found safe and is with family members.

Bobby McCulley III, 35, is accused of abducting the child. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that he may be driving a silver 2010 Dodge Charger with Missouri plate ID ZC6T3V and was last seen at around 2:30 am

Please call 911 if you have any information about McCulley’s location. The circumstances surrounding the Amber Alert are still developing.