St. Louis-area duo aims to get more young blacks to teach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) – Two St. Louis-area black educators have formed a support group to inspire more black students to go into teaching and to give them a place to network.

Darryl Diggs, a 37-year-old assistant principle at Parkway South High School, co-founded Black Males in Education-St. Louis in 2019 along with Howard Fields.

The men created the organization for other black educators, particularly males, to feel secure in their professional roles.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the group on Friday hosted the State of Black Educators Symposium at the University of Missouri in St. Louis.

About 1,300 people signed up.

