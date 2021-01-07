St. Francis County group witnesses unrest in DC

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A group of St. Louis area residents are headed back home now from DC after they went there to support President Trump and his efforts to fight what he alleged were fraudulent election results.

The three buses of 164 people from surrounding areas began their route to DC Tuesday. They were nearby as the protests escalated.

St. Francis County Conservative Club President Chuck Dodson, who organized the trip, says it started out with a 15-person van and so many people wanted to go that he had to turn 30 to 40 away. Those who made it to DC witnessed the unrest up close, but Dodson says no one in his group went inside the Capitol building. He says they were right there on the steps when people barged in seemingly with a lot of pent-up frustrations. He also says no one from their group was injured during the deadly protest, but some did get a dose of tear-gas.

They waved a Missouri state flag while there and Dodson says it all tasted like freedom.

The buses will get back Thursday and stop in St. Louis County to drop off some of the supporters and then head to St. Francis County after that.