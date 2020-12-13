Squirrel Scrooges sabotage Christmas display by chewing through light cords

MAUMELLE, Ark.- As we get closer to Christmas more and more people are decking the halls.

In Maumelle many people were convinced there was a grinch on the loose.

“A lot of people in town have posted about some of their lights that they thought had been vandalized,” said Michelle Elliott, Lives in Maumelle.”It’s just frustrating,” said Erin Scoggins, Lives in Maumelle.

Erin Scoggins was convicted the grinch was trying to steal Christmas in Maumelle by cutting the cord on her decorations and others in the area.

“Okay maybe we’ve got a scrooge around here. It’s 2020,” said Scoggins.

Turns out the culprit has two more legs than everyone thought.

“We think its actually squirrels. So the squirrel is a scrooge!” said Scoggins.

Across town the squirrels aren’t any less ba humbug.

“I have to mute my zoom call, run and bang on the window then come back to my call so they do like to taunt us,” said Elliott.

Michelle Elliott said she’s constantly scaring away the squirrels but recently she caught one on her security cameras mocking her.

“We’ve had a little bit of a caddy shack moment, me and the squirrels,” said Elliot.

Elliot said she plans on continuing to scare away the squirrels in hopes of saving her decorations.

Meanwhile, Scoggins is looking for a different tactic and just happy it’s not a real grinch.

“What do you do about squirrels and how do you stop them from doing that? but yes it did make my heart feel much better knowing it wasn’t a person going around vandalizing our Christmas decorations,” said Scoggins.