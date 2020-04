NIXA, Mo. – A squirrel caused a power outage early Thursday morning in southwest Nixa.

Around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning, a squirrel was on top of the large transformer at the Nixa Utilities Espy substation. This caused a safety mechanism to malfunction and cut power to over 4,500 customers.

Power was restored about 30 minutes later.

If you are still experiencing an outage, call Nixa Utilities at 417-725-3229.