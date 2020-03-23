SPS to provide free meals and learning resources

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Even though schools are not in session the Springfield Public Schools are still providing children with breakfast and lunch, according to Kim Keller, director of Nutrition Services for SPS.

Breakfast and lunches will be provided starting today, March 23 and will be open Monday through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all SPS schools.

Students ages 18 and under can pick up meals for breakfast and/or lunch from the school closest to them. This will also be available to students who wouldn’t normally qualify for breakfast and lunch since these are challenging times, says chief communications officer for SPS, Stephen Hall. The Department of Health and Senior Services enacted the ability to do summer food services, where anyone 18 and under could eat for free.

“So, right now, we’re focused on the students and their most basic needs,” Hall said. “That begins with making sure they have food everyday.”

Here is a list of schools where you can pick these meals up from.

The next step is for students to have the resources to resume learning at home beginning March 30, Hall said. This includes online learning and printed materials.

Teachers will be calling students to make wellness checks and identifying needs to continue to serve families. Students will be allowed to take devices home. Teachers are asking if students have internet at home and will see if they can help with additional services.

With the constant change of information and guidelines SPS is ready to follow the latest instructions that are released.

“We will be ready to do whatever we are told by our city and by our public health officials,” Hall said. “I think that’s important for families as well. As more and more information comes out, it’s important for us to listen and to follow those instructions. That’s what we’re prepared to do at Springfield Public Schools.”