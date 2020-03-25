SPS to extend school closures through April 24th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Public School district plans to keep schools in its system closed until April 24, 2020. The information was made public during a school board meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Exemptions will be made for certain essential services. The district displayed the following lists of remaining services during Tuesday night’s meeting:

Foodservice programs for students

Educational institutions for purpose of facilitating distance learning

Services for operations -safety, sanitation, facility services, human resources, business services, office operations, etc…

Childcare for employees of healthcare providers, emergency responders, and other essential business operations

Construction work and essential trades

The district says the extension is a direct result of the “Stay at Home” orders passed in the City of Springfield and Greene County on Tuesday.

The district says online learning is set to begin Monday, March 30.

SPS plans to make an official announcement regarding these plans on Wednesday, March 25.