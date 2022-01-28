SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools (SPS) held a special meeting to discuss whether or not a temporary mask mandate should be put in place.

Dr. Grenita Lathan, SPS superintendent, says since returning to class from winter break there have been a total of 2,200 cases of COVID-19. This week there have been a total of 350 COVID-19 cases reported.

Lathan also stated that the school district will continue reporting weekly COVID-19 cases.

The motion failed to pass and SPS will not have a temporary masking mandate.