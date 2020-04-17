SPS reschedules commencement ceremony for August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools (SPS) has rescheduled commencement ceremony for August 6-7 at JQH Arena, according to a press release from SPS.

SPS said they made this decision after 82% of survey respondents preferred this option.

“As we considered opportunities to honor the Class of 2020 during these challenging times, it was especially important that we listen to our seniors and their families about what they prefer,” Dr. John Jungmann, superintendent of SPS said in the press release. “More than 2,300 people shared feedback with the district and this was key in our decision to reschedule a traditional ceremony at an appropriate time.”

SPS also made other announcements for the end of the year.