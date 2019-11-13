SPS proposes shorter Winter Break, school calendar changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield students taking off nearly 3 weeks of school between December and January may be a thing of the past.

If the Springfield Public School District’s newly proposed school calendar is approved by the Springfield school board, students would stay in classes through December 22nd starting in 2020. Teachers would stay through the 23rd.

Classes, according to the proposed calendar, would resume on January 4th, 2021.

The change is a response to a piece of state legislation recently signed by Governor Mike Parson.

The legislation prohibits schools from setting the first day of the school year more than 14 days before the first Monday in September.

The Chief Communications Officer for SPS says the district seeks input from students, families, teachers and other community members before creating the school calendar each year.

The Springfield school board is expected to vote on the proposed 2020-2021 calendar on Tuesday, November 19.

Want to see more about the planned changes, look over SPS’s entire proposal here.