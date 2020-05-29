SPS plans to give students the option to sit in classroom

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public School students have the option to sit in a classroom for this summer’s explore program.

For the June session of SPS Explore, their summer school program, that will be all virtual. Come July, you can do virtual, in-person or a blend of both.

On Friday, May 29, 2020, SPS gave out some of the materials that students might need by way of drive-thru pick up at Parkview High School.

Families could arrive and get a backpack with the traditional supplies, and even a Chromebook and wifi hotspot. Chief Communications Officer, Stephen Hall, says July’s in-person classes will have a number of restrictions, such as a cap of 14 students per class, a focus on hygiene and not allowing any visitors other than pick up and drop off.

But come August, the plan is to have students back in schools.

“So our plan is to begin school, seated in classrooms on August 24,” Hall said. “That is our plan, that’s what we’re working toward. That being said we want families to rest assured that we have a number of contingency plans in place.

“We’re working closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, other regional school districts, professional education associations that are analyzing the different safety protocols and procedures that need to be put in place, and we will be ready for a variety of scenarios.”

Hall says they will be using the July session as an opportunity to see how some of their safety measures will work, and improve upon them for the fall. If you missed the opportunity to pick up your child’s supplies, you can do so on Monday, June 1, 2020, and Tuesday, June 2, 2020.