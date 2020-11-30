SPS plans groundbreaking for new Jarrett Middle School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The State of Missouri’s largest school district, Springfield Public Schools is gearing up to break ground at the site of it’s new Jarrett Middle School.

The groundbreaking is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 906 W. Portland Ave. All event guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.

According to the school district, the new JMS is expected to cost $41 million. Paying for the school was a key goal laid out by the school district’s 2019 Proposition S school bond issue. Its completion date is set for 2022.

When completed, SPS says the school will play host to up to 725 middle school students.