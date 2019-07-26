SPS looks to make entrances more secure by requiring, and scanning, your ID

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The state of Missouri’s largest public school system, the Springfield Public School District, is working to make it’s buildings’ entrances harder to get into.

By August, the district says, all school visitors will be required to present a valid, state-issued, photo ID before entering the building.

According to an SPS spokesperson, the IDs will be scanned by special equipment designed to alert school workers if the visitor’s information matches up with information found in a nation-wide registry of dangerous people.

Some in the district are calling it “the hall pass system.”

Below, you can hear a message sent to parents about the coming change, sent by Westport Middle School Principal, Justin Herrell.

The scanning process, which the district says should only take a matter of minutes, is meant to be one more step toward preventing unwanted visitors from gaining access to SPS school buildings.

The system has been in place for some time at three district schools, two of which were Bingham and Bissett Elementary Schools, as well as Jarrett Middle School.

With the system proving to be a success at those locations, the district will be installing them at all of its school entrances, wrapping up installations by the start of the 2019 school year.

This is a developing story.