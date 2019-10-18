SPS inducts a physics professor, federal attorney, and NASA engineer into the Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield Public Schools Hall of Fame gained three new members on Thursday afternoon.

The inductees: David Andereck, Timothy Garrison, and Larry Hartley. All three men spent their first 18 years in the Springfield Public School system.

Here are some facts about the inductees:

David Andereck

Currently an emeritus professor of physics at Ohio State University

Graduated from Parkview High School in 1970 at the age of 16

Got his degree in physics from Missouri State University

Started at Ohio State in 1983 as senior associate dean of the College of Mathematical and Physical Sciences

Served 15 years on the Missouri State Physics Advisory Board

David Andereck held up a pendulum during his speech to prove a point

“The time in high school is really formative, I had some great teachers, not easy teachers, very strict, difficult teachers and difficult subjects but they really prepared me wonderfully well for college and graduate school later,” says Andereck.

Timothy Garrison

Currently is the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri

Graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1994

He played football and played in the band at Hillcrest

Graduated from Drury then went into the Marine Corps and is ranked as a Lieutenant Colonel

Garrison also serves as Deputy Legal Counsel in the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon

Timothy Garrison starting off his speech with a joke

“Lots of teachers impacted me. I remember Vicki Kugal’s America History class at Pleasant View, really opened the door, open my interest in history, in American government, and really had an impact on career choices,” says Garrison.

Larry Hartley

Graduated from Hillcrest in 1963

Studied physics and mathematics at Missouri State

Worked for NASA for nearly 30 years as a trajectory engineer

His biggest accomplishment he says was when he provided on-console mission support during the first Apollo moon landing 50 years ago

Now helps private companies with their space programs including SpaceX

Larry Hartley talking about a tiny two-room school he went to in Springfield

Larry had a teacher that was known for predicting the futures of her students he says, “She’d pull out a sheet of paper, give her future view of where all of her students, what was going to happen to them in life. She came to me and then she said ‘you’re going to be working in a building controlling things around you.'”

All three men say that teachers and high school have a vital part in what you want to do in your life, and they say to not take that time for granted.

To see previous inductees into the SPS Hall of Fame, click here.