SPS hosts groundbreaking for the new Boyd Elementary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The groundbreaking of Boyd Elementary, the fourth school to be constructed under Proposition S, officially kicks off the 13-month construction project.

Students and their families, SPS school board members, and those involved in the project attended the groundbreaking Wednesday afternoon.

Angela Payne, Principal of Boyd Elementary, says she and the rest of the school are ready to move in.

“It’s almost like buying your first home. You’re so excited about it; you just can’t wait, and you’re planning for different things,” says Payne.

The new Boyd Elementary will serve 300 pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade students, according to the SPS website.

The new building will have:

Address accessibility and security challenges

Provide a safe room gymnasium

Serve up to 300 pre- K-5 students

Serve as a regional early childhood mini-hub

The three-story school has been in Springfield for over 100 years, and the biggest complaint voiced by Holloway-Payne is the lack of accessibility for the students, especially when they need to use the bathroom. In the new school, the kids won’t have that problem.