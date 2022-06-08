SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools are in need of bus drivers and have a unique opportunity for those looking for a job.

The job fair will be at SPS Transportation Center and potential job candidates will actually get behind the wheel and test drive a bus. The job fair will go from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Drivers will be able to test drive a bus and if they think they can handle it they have the opportunity to get an on-site interview and application.

SPS is offering drivers at least $20 an hour and a $2,000 training incentive. There are both full-time and part-time positions available.