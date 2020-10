SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public Schools’ Board of Education will meet Oct. 19 to interview search firms.

They are searching for a new superintendent for the district.

The board will interview three search firms from the 11 who submitted proposals.

Doctor John Jungman announced his retirement in September after seven years with the district.

Jungman says his retirement was not COVID-19 related but that he felt it was time for a new career challenge.