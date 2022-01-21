SPS announces it will go virtual next week due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools have announced it will go virtual next week beginning Tuesday, January 25. Monday will be used as a training day for SPS teachers to prepare the delivery of virtual instruction to all students beginning on Tuesday.

All preK-12 students will participate in virtual learning from home with instruction guided by SPS teachers. Virtual learning will continue through Friday, Jan. 28.

In total, 20% of SPS employees are reporting a necessary absence related to COVID-19.