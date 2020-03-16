SPS and other area school districts close until April 3rd

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield Public Schools has announced that all schools will be closed in response to COVID-19.

Students are on spring break and were not scheduled to come back until March 20th.

According to a release from the district, parents will receive information about educational opportunities, including virtual learning, for their children in the coming days.

The district is making also making preparations to provide high school students with online access to classes to make sure students stay on track.

They are also working to provide food to students who experience food insecurities.

“To support our community response to this health crisis, some schools will be designated to provide childcare for the children of healthcare and emergency response workers,” the release says.

The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau has also released that all Catholic schools in the diocese will be closed until April 3rd.

Other schools closing are: