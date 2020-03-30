SPS adapts to online learning with ‘SPS at Home’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This is the last night of Springfield Public School’s extended spring break.

Starting tomorrow, a new way of learning will start right in your homes.

“SPS at Home” is a virtual learning program all students will be using for at least the next few weeks.

“Springfield Public School students grade six to 12 are primarily going to be using the program ‘Canvas,’ which is our learning management system,” explained Dr. Nichole Lemmon, director of digital learning at Springfield Public Schools, “Springfield public schools have been using Canvas since 2012, so we know our families and our students are well-versed in that tool.”

Dr. Lemmon said K-5 students will have workbooks mailed to them, “that will be hands-on activities to accompany their online learning.”

“Our students will still learn, but we’re going to have to make some adjustments and be flexible,” said Lakeisha Saxton, third-grade teacher at Disney Elementary School.

Saxton said going virtual should not be a barrier for her students, “they’re used to using technology, so I think the transition to virtual learning will be smooth for them.”

Inside canvas, a password-protected secure program, students will find all their learning materials.

“The teachers will have virtual conferencing available for tutoring, inside of canvas they’ll also have lessons that are already there for that, all of our textbooks and resources are already linked into Canvas and have been for years,” Dr. Lemmon explained, “students will have announcements from their teachers.”

Dr. Lemmon advises every student and or parent to check for announcements every day.

The announcements consist of new information for the day, and what time your teacher will be available.”

“That may change on a daily basis, we’re trying to be also very flexible with our teachers right now who are also working from home,” Dr. Lemmon said.

Saxton said this may be a bit of a barrier because “in the classroom, they can walk up to you if they need help, with virtual learning, you have to schedule a conference time for them to meet with you or conference with you.”

But she assures classroom relationships will continue, “we will do class building things just like we would do in the classroom, to help them continue their great relationships with their classmates.”

Springfield Public Schools is also going to make sure every student has access to the internet.

Any family or student who still needs internet can contact their teacher.

Springfield Public Schools said they will “do everything they can to make sure you have it.”