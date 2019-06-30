Springfield’s Westport Pool is now open for the summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Westport Pool opened for the summer today about one month later than expected.

A major water leak caused the delay, but after about $10,000 worth of repairs, the pool is holding water well enough to open for business.

Although the pool was renovated in 2012, some of the underground infrastructure dates back to the 1970’s.

Now that Westport Pool is repaired, it will follow it’s regular schedule for the summer, it’s open from one to 6:30p.m. every day but Tuesday.

A day in the water will only set you back $2.50 for kids and seniors, and $3 for adults.